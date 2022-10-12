Sunshine & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will provide us with another beautiful, fall day today. Patchy fog this morning will lift and give way to mostly sunny skies as the morning progresses. A few high clouds are expected to move in this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. After a chilly start, temperatures will warm nicely with afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s to near 70° for most spots. More clouds will move in tonight which will keep temperatures a bit warmer with lows in the 40s to low 50s, warmest near the coast.

High pressure will move to our east Thursday while a cold front approaches from the west. It looks like clouds will prevail tomorrow but the day will be dry, as high pressure to our east helps to keep rainfall associated with the approaching cold front, off to our west for the daylight hours. With the high to our east and the front approaching the area, the pressure gradient will tighten up a bit tomorrow resulting in a gusty southerly breeze with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. Rain will spread into the region Thursday night as the cold front moves into New England. The cold front will slowly move into the state Friday. South/southeasterly flow along and ahead of the front will usher plenty of moisture into the region Friday. This will result in periods of rain throughout the day Friday, some of which will fall heavily at times. South/southeasterly winds will be gusty with gusts to 40 MPH or so possible especially along the coast and across the higher terrain. Temperatures will be in the 60s for highs. Rain will continue, heavy at times, into Friday night, gradually tapering off later Friday night as the front slowly crosses the state. The front will be over Eastern Maine to start the day Saturday. As a result, showers will be possible Saturday morning especially over eastern areas then we’ll dry out and brighten up a bit Saturday afternoon as the front pushes to our east. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s to near 70°. Sunday will be the best of the weekend days with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Today: Patchy fog early then mostly sunny this morning becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Highs between 60°-69°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 44°-52°. Light south/southeast wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs between 61°-67°. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Friday: Rain, heavy at times. Breezy. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Morning showers possible then partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.