Strong Winds Begin Thursday. Heavy Rain Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has now moved to our southeast turning our winds out of the SSW. This has helped to keep highs this afternoon on the warmer side and will keep lows overnight very mild. Temperatures overnight will range from the low 40s to the low 50s. Clouds will increase overnight ahead of a cold front that will move through Thursday night through Saturday morning. Areas of locally dense fog will be likely into early Thursday morning.

A cold front will arrive by Thursday afternoon and will bring rain & strong winds to the region through Friday.

Thursday will be dry for most of the day and clouds will be increasing. Highs in the 60s are expected. Rain will arrive in the west along the cold front by early evening and will spread east overnight. The rain will be heavy at times and some areas can expect a soaking rain with average rainfall totals that will range from 2-4″. Some parts of the Central Highlands could see more. Due to the heavy nature of the rain, there will be the potential for localized flooding and an Areal Flood Watch has been issued.

On top of the rain, winds will increase Thursday and will stick around into Friday. The strongest winds, as of right now, look to be late Thursday night into the first half of Friday. Southerly gusts will reach up to 35-45 mph. Winds will die down later in the day on Friday from west to east, but the rain will stick around for some eastern areas into Saturday. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the 60s.

After the front clears Saturday, high pressure will move in bringing more sunshine & lighter winds. Highs for the weekend will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Another low pressure will arrive late Sunday and will stick around through the first few days of next week. This will bring another chance for rain to the region lasting through midweek. Highs will also be dropping back down into the 50s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight with areas of fog. Lows will range from the low 40s to the low 50s. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers arriving into the evening. Highs in the 60s. Winds will be increasing out of the SSE with the strongest gusts overnight. Gusts during the day will be up to 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with widespread rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 60s with breezy SSE winds. Strongest gusts in the morning up to 45 mph before tapering off late in the day.

SATURDAY: Showers for part of the day followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 50s & 60s with much lighter winds.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Increasing clouds into the evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast with the chance for showers. Highs in the 50s.

