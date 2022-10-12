State police now offering award for information regarding Versant vandalization.

WALTHAM, Maine (WABI) - State Police have announced a $5,000 reward in the vandalization of Versant Power Equipment over the summer in Waltham.

Officials say in late August, residential pole top transformers were damaged with a firearm.

The reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 973-3700 extension 9.

