State police now offering award for information regarding Versant vandalization.

Versant equipment was vandalized back in August
Versant equipment was vandalized back in August(Gray tv)
Oct. 12, 2022
WALTHAM, Maine (WABI) - State Police have announced a $5,000 reward in the vandalization of Versant Power Equipment over the summer in Waltham.

Officials say in late August, residential pole top transformers were damaged with a firearm.

The reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 973-3700 extension 9.

