‘Soupman’ allegedly took thousands of dollars from nonprofit he founded

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The man known as “Soupman” allegedly took thousands of dollars from a Massachusetts nonprofit he founded.

Peter Kelleher began serving soup from his home in Massachusetts in 2017 to people experiencing homelessness.

He began doing this after his son, who lived in Bangor, died of an overdose in 2016.

In recent years, the Support the Soupman nonprofit has dropped off food and clothing to Bangor’s homeless residents and in 2020 donated a portable shower to a city nonprofit.

According to the Ombudsman’s report, Kelleher allegedly took more than $6,100 from the organization between June 2021 and January of this year.

The report says he used the money to pay personal debts and for other transactions.

The report, which the organization posted online, found Kelleher had also repaid about $3,400.

The board chair said on the organization’s Facebook page the nonprofit would disband because of what he called a “severe case of misappropriation” by Kelleher.

We’re told law enforcement is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.