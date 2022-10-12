‘Soupman’ allegedly took thousands of dollars from nonprofit he founded

'Soupman' allegedly took thousands of dollars from a non-profit he founded.
'Soupman' allegedly took thousands of dollars from a non-profit he founded.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The man known as “Soupman” allegedly took thousands of dollars from a Massachusetts nonprofit he founded.

Peter Kelleher began serving soup from his home in Massachusetts in 2017 to people experiencing homelessness.

He began doing this after his son, who lived in Bangor, died of an overdose in 2016.

In recent years, the Support the Soupman nonprofit has dropped off food and clothing to Bangor’s homeless residents and in 2020 donated a portable shower to a city nonprofit.

According to the Ombudsman’s report, Kelleher allegedly took more than $6,100 from the organization between June 2021 and January of this year.

The report says he used the money to pay personal debts and for other transactions.

The report, which the organization posted online, found Kelleher had also repaid about $3,400.

The board chair said on the organization’s Facebook page the nonprofit would disband because of what he called a “severe case of misappropriation” by Kelleher.

We’re told law enforcement is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

Friday nights game has been moved to Thursday.
High school football is on TV5 this week, but it will be on Thursday night
Versant equipment was vandalized back in August
State police now offering award for information regarding Versant vandalization
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebates for DYI home winter prep
Coronavirus in Maine
638 newly recorded COVID cases