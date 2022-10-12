Senator Collins expected to be top republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins is expected to be the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee’s powerful Defense panel in the next Congress, that according to Congressional Quarterly.

Collins was already considered a lock for the top GOP spot on the Appropriations Committee.

Whether Collins will be the chair or ranking member on those panels will be determined by which party has control of the Senate in January.

As the top Republican on the full committee and the Defense panel, Collins would fill two roles performed in the current Congress by Richard Shelby of Alabama, who is retiring after this year.

As for Senate Democrats in the next Congress, Patty Murray of Washington is slated to take over the Appropriations Committee’s top role, either as chair or ranking member, in place of the retiring Patrick Leahy of Vermont.

