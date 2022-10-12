Orono coffee shop opens new location in downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you on the lookout for a new breakfast spot?

Why not check out a local café that has just expanded to Bangor?

Nest, which first opened on Main Street in Orono in 2016, opened the doors to their new location at 25 State Street last weekend.

The café offers a wide variety of coffee, breakfast food, smoothies, and much more.

Their hope is to become a home for every type of coffee fanatic.

“It’s kind of in our logo, “Bringing Peeps Together” so we just want to bring people together through a really comforting atmosphere and really good food. We’re really excited about the vegan and vegetarian options and the non-dairy and gluten-free options as well,” said manager, Kate Anderson.

Nest in Bangor is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

