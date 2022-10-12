New ‘Riverwalk’ to open along the Union River in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Frenchman Bay Conservancy will hold a grand opening for a new hiking trail in Ellsworth along the Union River Thursday.

The “River walk” is a rehabilitated path that runs from behind the Ellsworth Public library along the Union River to an ADA-accessible overlook. It’s part of a larger concept to build a Union River Trail that will extend both north and south around the city.

A walk along the path allows people to experience the beauty and wildlife of the river, while being just a short distance from Main Street. ”It’s a beautiful location,” said Frenchman Bay Conservancy Executive Director Aaron Dority

“The river is just awesome, alive with life with seals and sea birds. This is a community asset that people in the city have already expressed interest and support for this. I think the finished product is beautiful, it is open, and people are welcome to come enjoy it,” said Dority.

An official opening celebration will take place at the trail head behind the Ellsworth Public Library at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

For more information about the River Walk and how to donate to construction of the Union River trail, visit frenchmanbay.org/riverwalk.

