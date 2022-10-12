New ‘Riverwalk’ to open along the Union River in Ellsworth

Frenchman Bay Conservancy will hold a grand opening for a new hiking trail.
Frenchman Bay Conservancy will hold a grand opening for a new hiking trail.(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Frenchman Bay Conservancy will hold a grand opening for a new hiking trail in Ellsworth along the Union River Thursday.

The “River walk” is a rehabilitated path that runs from behind the Ellsworth Public library along the Union River to an ADA-accessible overlook. It’s part of a larger concept to build a Union River Trail that will extend both north and south around the city.

A walk along the path allows people to experience the beauty and wildlife of the river, while being just a short distance from Main Street. ”It’s a beautiful location,” said Frenchman Bay Conservancy Executive Director Aaron Dority

“The river is just awesome, alive with life with seals and sea birds. This is a community asset that people in the city have already expressed interest and support for this. I think the finished product is beautiful, it is open, and people are welcome to come enjoy it,” said Dority.

An official opening celebration will take place at the trail head behind the Ellsworth Public Library at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

For more information about the River Walk and how to donate to construction of the Union River trail, visit frenchmanbay.org/riverwalk.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

A special, free presentation will be held at the Criterion Theater in Bar Harbor Thursday night
Criterion Theatre hosts presentation on how to build family connection, resilience
Momo's Cheesecakes
Momo’s Cheesecakes donating portion of sales to breast cancer patients
Arrested for threatening homeless encampment
37-year old arrested after threatening homeless encampment with a gun
This day in 1937 public enemy no.1 was killed.
It’s been 85 years since public enemy Al Brady was shot and killed