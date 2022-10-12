Momo’s Cheesecakes donating portion of sales to breast cancer patients

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - If you’re in the DownEast area, you can help breast cancer patients in need of financial assistance for treatment just by eating cheesecake.

Throughout the month of October, Momo’s Cheesecakes in Ellsworth is donating 10% of all sales to Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It’s an annual tradition for Momo’s, one they say they’re happy to take part in.

“The hospital is a nonprofit, and we do help a lot of patients with financial assistance,” said JoAnnBrown-Rodick, philanthropy officer at Maine Coast Hospital. “We appreciate all the fundraisers that come into the hospital because we do serve the community.”

“There’s a lot of people that can’t afford to do scans and do the tests and stuff they need to do,” added Momo’s owner Brenda Ledezma. “We figured if we could help, we would.”

For more information, visit the Momo’s Cheesecakes Facebook page.

