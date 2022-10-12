Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles will launch an online appointment system

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Visiting the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is an errand that most people dread, but in Maine, the process is about to get a lot easier.

The Maine Secretary of State office will launch a new online appointment system in a few weeks. Once that site is up and running, Mainers will be able to schedule BMV appointments in advance. Other states have implemented similar systems.

The new appointment system should reduce wait times and make it easier for people to get to the BMV without taking time off of work.

Walk-in services will still be available at every location and as always, some BMV services can be completed online.

