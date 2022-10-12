Locally known businessman passes away at age 85

Locally famous business owner passed away earlier this week.
Locally famous business owner passed away earlier this week.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Well known local businessman Richard “Dick” Stacey has died.

Stacey was synonymous with Maine country music thanks to his long-running local TV show “Dick Stacey’s Country Jamboree.”

According to an obituary published Wednesday in the Bangor Daily News, he passed away Monday in Bangor at age 85.

Stacey is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sue, as well as six children, 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

The paper says a public memorial will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 30th at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

