Local baseball fan reflects on throwing first pitch at Fenway Park

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Blue Hill’s Brady Hutchins is on his way to Game 2 of the World Series as he manages CML, a rare type of leukemia in children, with a daily pill.

Gov. Janet Mills invited Brady Hutchins to Maine Day between the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers on Sat. Sept. 3 (WABI/Jessica Hutchins-Conrad/Red Sox/Make-A-Wish)

It’s his wish being granted by Make-A-Wish, but first, Gov. Janet Mills invited him to Fenway Park to throw out the first pitch at Maine Day between the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers on Sat. Sept. 3.

Hutchins has been playing baseball his whole life.

He loves the game that becomes “exhilirating in big moments.”

One of those moments: standing on the mound at his favorite team’s ballpark.

“I was excited walking into the park, and then I got pretty nervous as I was walking down through all the other seats onto the field. There was like 30,000 people there about to watch me throw the first pitch. I got up, blacked out, threw the pitch, and then I remember walking off,” said Hutchins.

Hutchins is a junior at George Stevens Academy and admitted he’s “very lucky” and it “could be worse, like not being here right now.”

As for his World Series trip, he’s expecting to see the Los Angeles Dodgers face off with the Houston Astros.

For his Red Sox, they won 5-3 on Maine Day, and he said they have to find a way to keep Xander Bogaerts.

