Listening to America: Housing Crisis

house for sale
house for sale(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

Bison Transportation to acquire Pottles Transportation
Bison Transport to acquire Pottles Transportation by the end of the month.
'Soupman' allegedly took thousands of dollars from a non-profit he founded.
‘Soupman’ allegedly took thousands of dollars from nonprofit he founded
Friday nights game has been moved to Thursday.
High school football is on TV5 this week, but it will be on Thursday night
Versant equipment was vandalized back in August
State police now offering award for information regarding Versant vandalization
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebates for DYI home winter prep