It’s been 85 years since public enemy Al Brady was shot and killed

This day in 1937 public enemy no.1 was killed.
This day in 1937 public enemy no.1 was killed.(WABI)
By Mark Rediker and Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On this day in 1937, FBI officials gunned down their public enemy number one right here in Bangor.

85 years later, local historians reflected on the Brady Gang shootout that happened on Central Street.

Alfred Brady, James Dalhover, and Clarence Lee Shaffer came to town as gangsters in a stolen car with Ohio plates.

They left behind a trail of murders and robberies in the Midwest.

The gang wanted to buy a machine gun at Dakin’s Sporting Goods to go hunting.

Instead, FBI officials trapped the gangsters on Central Street and shot Brady and Shaffer dead in the street.

Dalhover was convicted and electrocuted in Indiana a year later.

Not much has changed physically on Central Street all these years later.

At the scene of the shootout, victims and gang members were remembered Wednesday.

It’s an event that historians say is unique in Maine’s history.

”We think that Bangor history, there’s just so much about it. Where else - nowhere else in Maine did public enemy number one get shot and killed. This drew a tremendous amount of attention, and it’s important even 85 years later,” Gerry Palmer, Bangor Historian.

Bangor Public Works provided a new sign to make it easier to find Al Brady’s gravesite at Mount Hope Cemetery.

