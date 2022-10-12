High school football is on TV5 this week, but it will be on Thursday night

Friday nights game has been moved to Thursday.
Friday nights game has been moved to Thursday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - High school football is back on TV5 this week, but it will be on Thursday night.

Thursday, we’ll be heading to Pittsfield where MCI will take on Foxcroft academy.

The game was supposed to be played Friday night but has been moved because of the heavy rain in the forecast.

We hope you’ll join us for the call from Pittsfield starting Thursday night 7 p.m. on WABI.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

'Soupman' allegedly took thousands of dollars from a non-profit he founded.
‘Soupman’ allegedly took thousands of dollars from nonprofit he founded
Versant equipment was vandalized back in August
State police now offering award for information regarding Versant vandalization
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebates for DYI home winter prep
Coronavirus in Maine
638 newly recorded COVID cases