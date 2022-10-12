Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: talking about your medications

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 12, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tens of millions of Americans depend on medications to live healthier lives.

But for those medications to work correctly, people must be able to take them correctly.

October is national Talk About Your Medicines Month. It’s an opportunity for healthcare professionals to remind people about the importance of talking with your healthcare provider about all the types of medicines you may take, the desired health outcomes, side effects, benefits, and potential risks.

With more on this topic, we are joined by Matt Marston, Chief Pharmacy Officer with Northern Light Health.

