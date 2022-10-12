Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebates for DYI home winter prep

DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WMTW) -As winter approaches, Efficiency Maine is encouraging homeowners and renters to prepare their homes for cold weather.

The non-profit is offering a $100 rebate to any Mainer who purchases and installs supplies to weatherproof their home. The list includes weather stripping, window and door caulking, spray foam sealant, window insulation shrink kits and other products.

“We know it’s going to be a cold winter ahead,” said Efficiency Maine executive director Michael Stoddard. “We know energy prices are high and we want to help people make their homes more comfortable and save a little bit of money on their heating bills.”

You can claim a rebate on eligible items purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 as long as your mail your receipts with the rebate form to Efficiency Maine within 90 days of your purchase. The rebate form can be found on the Efficiency Maine website which also features energy and money-saving tips.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

BMV launches online appointment system
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles will launch an online appointment system
Coronavirus in Maine
638 newly recorded COVID cases
Waterville police
Waterville Police to undergo external review as longtime Chief retires
Chemical plant owners ordered to pay $187 million for Penobscot River cleanup
Chemical plant owners ordered to pay $187 million for Penobscot River cleanup