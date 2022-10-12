Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebates for DYI home winter prep

Maine (WMTW) -As winter approaches, Efficiency Maine is encouraging homeowners and renters to prepare their homes for cold weather.

The non-profit is offering a $100 rebate to any Mainer who purchases and installs supplies to weatherproof their home. The list includes weather stripping, window and door caulking, spray foam sealant, window insulation shrink kits and other products.

“We know it’s going to be a cold winter ahead,” said Efficiency Maine executive director Michael Stoddard. “We know energy prices are high and we want to help people make their homes more comfortable and save a little bit of money on their heating bills.”

You can claim a rebate on eligible items purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 as long as your mail your receipts with the rebate form to Efficiency Maine within 90 days of your purchase. The rebate form can be found on the Efficiency Maine website which also features energy and money-saving tips.

