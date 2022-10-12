Criterion Theatre hosts presentation on how to build family connection, resilience

A special, free presentation will be held at the Criterion Theater in Bar Harbor Thursday night
A special, free presentation will be held at the Criterion Theater in Bar Harbor Thursday night
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A special, free presentation will be held at the Criterion Theater in Bar Harbor Thursday night for families and educators who work with young people on How to Build Family Connection and Resilience.

Cheryl Nepper of Caron Treatment Centers will lead the presentation, providing attendees with ways to build resilience, so they have the capacity to rebound, restore and face adversity with a renewed sense of hope.

According to presentation organizer Jena Young, the goal is to help young people, and each other, find inner strength and connection in hopes of preventing substance misuse in the future.

“I see so many ways that this can benefit our community,” Young said. “The youth of our community but just people in general, where they start to feel like they have more tools to have these conversations about what they need in life, so that they have better coping skills and don’t turn to substances or other addictions. It’s something that is not discussed enough, and I wanted to create an event where people could come and get those tools.”

The presentation at the Criterion Theater in Bar Harbor starts at 6 p.m., is completely free, and no registration is required.

