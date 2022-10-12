Chemical plant owners ordered to pay $187 million for Penobscot River cleanup

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The owner of a former chemical plant that dumped mercury into the Penobscot River must pay at least $187 million to remove the contamination in a resolution to a decades-long legal battle.

Tuesday, a federal judge approved the settlement calling for Mallinckrodt U.S. LLC to pay for remediation of mercury released by the now defunct Holtra-Chem plant in Orrington.

The plant discharged six to 12 metric tons of mercury from 1967 until the early 1970s, according to a previous court-ordered study.

Environmental groups have pushed for years for the remediation of the river.

A spokesperson from Mallinckrodt released the following statement saying, in part:

“The parties reached agreement after thorough and thoughtful discussions, and the court’s approval reinforces our belief that the terms will deliver measurable benefits, mitigate risk wisely, and promote the best interests of the Penobscot River and its surrounding communities. We look forward to working with the trustee as remediation takes place.”

