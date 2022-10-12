Chemical plant owners ordered to pay $187 million for Penobscot River cleanup

Chemical plant owners ordered to pay $187 million for Penobscot River cleanup
Chemical plant owners ordered to pay $187 million for Penobscot River cleanup
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The owner of a former chemical plant that dumped mercury into the Penobscot River must pay at least $187 million to remove the contamination in a resolution to a decades-long legal battle.

Tuesday, a federal judge approved the settlement calling for Mallinckrodt U.S. LLC to pay for remediation of mercury released by the now defunct Holtra-Chem plant in Orrington.

The plant discharged six to 12 metric tons of mercury from 1967 until the early 1970s, according to a previous court-ordered study.

Environmental groups have pushed for years for the remediation of the river.

A spokesperson from Mallinckrodt released the following statement saying, in part:

“The parties reached agreement after thorough and thoughtful discussions, and the court’s approval reinforces our belief that the terms will deliver measurable benefits, mitigate risk wisely, and promote the best interests of the Penobscot River and its surrounding communities. We look forward to working with the trustee as remediation takes place.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture touts Maine's free school lunch program
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture touts Maine’s free school lunch program
Fishermen hire Bush-era official in challenge to whale laws
Early voting begins in Maine
Heating oil price concerns
Surging home heating costs squeeze Maine homeowners and suppliers