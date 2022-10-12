Caring Calls is in need of more volunteers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For more than 40 years, Caring Calls has helped keep tabs on vulnerable members of our community.

In order to keep the free service going strong, it’s in need of some volunteers.

I spoke with those in charge of the program to find out what it takes to be a caring caller.

Together, Bill Donovan and Tom Battin have spent more than 3,100 hours volunteering with caring calls.

“It is a really beautiful program and it’s one of those unsung programs that nobody really knows about, but it’s providing such a vital service,” said Stacey Coventry, Director of Community Development Services.

Tom, Bill, and the other volunteers spend their mornings calling Mainers – whether they’re elderly, disabled, or just somebody who could use a daily check-in.

“Our conversations, typically, are just a couple of minutes. It’s not like we’re on the phone talking for like 15 minutes with people each morning. For some people it’s a quick, ‘hey, good morning. How you doing? You have any plans today?’ And a quick conversation and then we’re on to the next phone call,” said Cindy Smith Caring Calls Program Manager.

But right now, Caring Calls is on life support as Northern Light looks for more people like Bill and Tom to keep it going.

Smith says right now there are about five regular volunteers – just a third of what she would ideally like to have.

“That’s when we look at the program and think, ‘geez, you know, is this sustainable?’ I have volunteers that have stepped up and do more than one day, but that’s actually been going on for a while, too. And, so, I’m afraid of chronic burnout, even with our volunteers,” said Smith.

Due to patient confidentiality – volunteers must conduct calls in-person at the healthcare mall on Union Street in Bangor.

As covid-19 precautions continue to ease, Northern Light is looking for more folks willing to give about two hours one morning per week.

“Now that things have sort of begun relaxing a bit, we do encourage people to come out and get back into connecting with our community. That’s how we’re going to build resiliency through this pandemic,” said Coventry

If you’re retired – a remote worker looking for an opportunity to socialize – a college student in psychology or social work – or anyone looking for a way to give back – now is your chance to get involved.

“I think Mainers in general love to give and be involved. And so, it’s that time. We need you,” said Smith

For more information or to apply, visit https://northernlighthealth.org/Our-System/Eastern-Maine-Medical-Center/About-Us/Volunteering

Make sure to mention Caring Calls in your application.

