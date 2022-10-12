Bison Transport to acquire Pottles Transportation by the end of the month.

Bison Transportation to acquire Pottles Transportation
Bison Transportation to acquire Pottles Transportation(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Bison Transport announced Wednesday that effective at the end of the month, the Canadian based company will acquire Pottle’s Transportation.

Headquartered in Hermon, Pottle’s is a truckload carrier founded more than 60 years ago by Cliff Pottle then owned by his son, Barry Pottle.

Bison’s President & CEO, says in part...

“We look forward to connecting our most recent acquisition of Hartt Transportation with Pottle’s as we continue to build Bison Transport USA.”

Barry Pottle, past President & CEO of Pottle’s Transportation, said in part...

“I am thrilled for our Pottle’s team to join forces with the Bison team for endless opportunity and success for years to come.”

Financial details of the transaction will not be made public.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

'Soupman' allegedly took thousands of dollars from a non-profit he founded.
‘Soupman’ allegedly took thousands of dollars from nonprofit he founded
Friday nights game has been moved to Thursday.
High school football is on TV5 this week, but it will be on Thursday night
Versant equipment was vandalized back in August
State police now offering award for information regarding Versant vandalization
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebates for DYI home winter prep