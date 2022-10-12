Bison Transport to acquire Pottles Transportation by the end of the month.

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Bison Transport announced Wednesday that effective at the end of the month, the Canadian based company will acquire Pottle’s Transportation.

Headquartered in Hermon, Pottle’s is a truckload carrier founded more than 60 years ago by Cliff Pottle then owned by his son, Barry Pottle.

Bison’s President & CEO, says in part...

“We look forward to connecting our most recent acquisition of Hartt Transportation with Pottle’s as we continue to build Bison Transport USA.”

Barry Pottle, past President & CEO of Pottle’s Transportation, said in part...

“I am thrilled for our Pottle’s team to join forces with the Bison team for endless opportunity and success for years to come.”

Financial details of the transaction will not be made public.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.