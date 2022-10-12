Bangor Alternative Baseball set to host local celebrity game

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s time for this year’s Bangor Alternative Baseball Local Celebrity Game at Mansfield Stadium.

Mansfield Stadium hosting event on Sunday at 4 p.m. (WABI)

The Sunday afternoon showdown features an all-star matchup between the Bangor squad and local media personalities, players, and coaches.

The players are ready to cap off their expanded-scrimmage August-October schedule with the game.

Jack Williams said they plan on humbling the opposition early before letting off the gas the rest of the way.

“I feel it’s like a Super Bowl-type atmosphere. Everyone on the team has been pretty excited for this one. It’s pretty easy to get ready for a game when you have a lot of excitement. It’s amazing to watch everyone’s transformation from the time we started last year to now. It’s night and day,” said Williams, shortstop.

First pitch is Sunday at 4 p.m.

Around the game, there will be a food truck, 50/50 raffle, and Maine’s mascot, Bananas.

