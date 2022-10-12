Bangor Alternative Baseball set to host local celebrity game

Mansfield Stadium hosting event on Sunday at 4 p.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s time for this year’s Bangor Alternative Baseball Local Celebrity Game at Mansfield Stadium.

Mansfield Stadium hosting event on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Mansfield Stadium hosting event on Sunday at 4 p.m.(WABI)

The Sunday afternoon showdown features an all-star matchup between the Bangor squad and local media personalities, players, and coaches.

The players are ready to cap off their expanded-scrimmage August-October schedule with the game.

Jack Williams said they plan on humbling the opposition early before letting off the gas the rest of the way.

“I feel it’s like a Super Bowl-type atmosphere. Everyone on the team has been pretty excited for this one. It’s pretty easy to get ready for a game when you have a lot of excitement. It’s amazing to watch everyone’s transformation from the time we started last year to now. It’s night and day,” said Williams, shortstop.

First pitch is Sunday at 4 p.m.

Around the game, there will be a food truck, 50/50 raffle, and Maine’s mascot, Bananas.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

Island Cheer and Tumbling completes new gym project
Island Cheer and Tumbling completes new gym project
Maine football featuring high school teammates on next level
Maine football featuring high school teammates on next level
Robby Riobe, Tyrese Baptise from Everett, Mass., Jamaree Gibson, Freddie Brock from Rochester,...
Maine football featuring high school teammates on next level
You can find out more by visiting Island Cheer and Tumbling on Facebook and Instagram
Island Cheer and Tumbling completes new gym project