ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide

This photo shows students walking into school. ACT test scores made public in a report...
This photo shows students walking into school. ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework.(Pexels via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework.

Overall, the average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36.

This year was the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20, and it was the lowest average in more than 30 years.

The report also shows 42% of ACT-tested graduates in the class of 2022 met none of the ACT’s subject benchmarks, which are indicators of how well students are expected to perform in college courses.

The results offer a lens into systemic inequities in education, in place well before the pandemic shuttered schools and colleges waived testing requirements.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

BMV launches online appointment system
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles will launch an online appointment system
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebates for DYI home winter prep
President Joe Biden is shown at the White House. Biden is going west Wednesday, with stops in...
Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Jurors hear replay of some testimony in Alex Jones’ trial