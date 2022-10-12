37-year old arrested after threatening homeless encampment with a gun

Arrested for threatening homeless encampment
Arrested for threatening homeless encampment(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was arrested Wednesday morning after police received a report of someone brandishing a firearm and threatening individuals at a Bangor homeless encampment.

Based on the description, Bangor police arrested 37-year-old Trevor Lyons behind the encampment on Valley Avenue after a brief standoff.

Police say an officer was injured after Lyons resisted arrest.

A Bangor police K9 found a firearm believed to belong to Lyons near where he was arrested.

Police had tried to arrest Lyons previously at his residence in Bangor on outstanding warrants, but failed to locate him.

They say he was believed to be hiding around the city, including homeless encampments.

Lyons is being held at the Penobscot County Jail on four warrants.

Additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

A special, free presentation will be held at the Criterion Theater in Bar Harbor Thursday night
Criterion Theatre hosts presentation on how to build family connection, resilience
Frenchman Bay Conservancy will hold a grand opening for a new hiking trail.
New ‘Riverwalk’ to open along the Union River in Ellsworth
Momo's Cheesecakes
Momo’s Cheesecakes donating portion of sales to breast cancer patients
This day in 1937 public enemy no.1 was killed.
It’s been 85 years since public enemy Al Brady was shot and killed