37-year old arrested after threatening homeless encampment with a gun

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was arrested Wednesday morning after police received a report of someone brandishing a firearm and threatening individuals at a Bangor homeless encampment.

Based on the description, Bangor police arrested 37-year-old Trevor Lyons behind the encampment on Valley Avenue after a brief standoff.

Police say an officer was injured after Lyons resisted arrest.

A Bangor police K9 found a firearm believed to belong to Lyons near where he was arrested.

Police had tried to arrest Lyons previously at his residence in Bangor on outstanding warrants, but failed to locate him.

They say he was believed to be hiding around the city, including homeless encampments.

Lyons is being held at the Penobscot County Jail on four warrants.

Additional charges are pending.

