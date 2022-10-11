University of Maine hosts 2022 Northern Maine Children’s Water Festival

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine welcomed about 600 students from middle and elementary schools across the state on Tuesday.

It was all part of the 2022 Northern Maine Children’s Water Festival.

Students got the opportunity to learn about different areas of science dealing with water in Maine.

Through presentations and interactive activities, the students got to learn from professionals and UMaine students.

“It’s very fun. It’s a onetime experience that you will always love,” said fourth grade student Landen Jacobs.

The festival aims to teach students about the value of clean water and healthy habitats as well as to provide teachers with materials and lessons they can use for years to come.

