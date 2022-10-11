Surging home heating costs squeeze Maine homeowners and suppliers

Heating oil price concerns
Heating oil price concerns(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The rising cost of home heating oil is expected to impact Mainers who already get help warming their homes.

HEAP recipients can expect less “depth” when it comes to their benefits this winter, according program administrators.

Demand for assistance is up significantly and, according to data from the Governor’s Energy Office, the average cost of home heating oil is up roughly 45% compared to last October.

“It is a tremendous hurt, especially on our seniors,” said Bill Morrell, the second-generation owner of Portland’s Atlantic Heating Company.

Skyrocketing prices, Morrell says, are forcing difficult conversations with customers of the small business.

“You get people that call up on retirement and fixed incomes and they’re spending $500 on 100 gallons of oil when they used to fill their tank up for that,” Morrell said.

Homeowners such as Rick and Dalene Tyler of Wilton just paid for their first delivery and now they’re worried for their neighbors.

