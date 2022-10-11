Sunny Weather Through Wednesday. Rain & Wind Late-Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is sitting across much of New England bringing a gorgeous Fall day to the region. Sunshine will continue for the rest of the day with temperatures that should reach close to 60°. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight. Lows will not be as cold as they were last night, but there will still be locations, especially in the river valleys, where lows could drop into the low 30s and patchy frost would be possible. For the rest of the region, lows in the upper 30s and low 40s are likely. Patchy fog will also be possible.

One last sunny day on Wednesday before conditions change. Highs will range from the low 60s to the upper 60s. Winds begin to turn out of the south at 5-15 mph as the area of high pressure moves towards our east.

Another nice day Wednesday with lots of sunshine an highs in the 60s. (WABI)

A cold front will arrive by Thursday afternoon and will bring rain & strong winds to the region through Friday. Thursday will be dry for most of the day and clouds will be increasing. Highs in the 60s are expected. Rain will arrive in the west along the cold front by early evening and will spread east into the evening. The rain will be heavy at times and some areas can expect a soaking rain with average rainfall totals that will range from 1.5-3″+.

A soaking rain is expected Thursday night through early Saturday. Rainfall totals on average will range from about 1-3" with locally higher amounts possible. (WABI)

On top of the rain, winds will increase Thursday and will stick around into Friday. The strongest winds, as of right now, look to be late Thursday night into the first half of Friday. Southerly gusts will reach up to 35-45 mph. Winds will die down later in the day on Friday from west to east, but the rain will stick around for some eastern areas until early Saturday morning.

Strongest winds with a cold front will be late Thursday night into the first half of Friday. SSE gust could reach up to 45 mph. (WABI)

There are a few models that have the rain sticking around for much of the day on Saturday. The chances of this occurring are low, but should it happen, rainfall totals will be significantly highs. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the 60s.

After the front clears early Saturday morning, high pressure will move in bringing more sunshine & lighter winds. Highs for the weekend will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Another low pressure will arrive late Sunday and will stick around through the first few days of next week. This will bring another chance for rain to the region.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with patchy frost. Lows ranging from the low 30s to the low 40s. Light westerly wind. Areas of fog likely.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Widespread 60s for highs. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers arriving later in the day. Highs in the 60s. Winds will be increasing out of the south with the strongest gusts overnight. Could reach up to 45 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with widespread rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 60s with breezy southerly winds. Strongest gusts in the morning up to 45 mph before tapering off in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: A few early morning showers followed by mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Increasing clouds into the evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Highs in the 50s.

