Silver Alert Issued for Kennebec County Man

VIENNA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a man who hasn’t been seen since last week.

71-year-old Michael Holmes of Vienna was last seenThursday, October 6 leaving a residence on the tower road, planning to go to Winthrop.

Holmes suffers with cognitive issues.

He does not have a cell phone and it is unknown what he was last wearing.

If you have any information call 911 or The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office at 624-7076

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.