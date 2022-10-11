Silver Alert Issued for Kennebec County Man

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a man who hasn’t been seen...
The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a man who hasn’t been seen since last week.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a man who hasn’t been seen since last week.

71-year-old Michael Holmes of Vienna was last seenThursday, October 6 leaving a residence on the tower road, planning to go to Winthrop.

Holmes suffers with cognitive issues.

He does not have a cell phone and it is unknown what he was last wearing.

If you have any information call 911 or The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office at 624-7076

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

Jessica Trefethen
Murder trial for Stockton Springs woman on hold due to prosecutor testing positive for COVID-19
National Park Service investigating remains found in Acadia National Park
fire destroyed a home on route 117 in buckfield
Fire destroys recently vacated Maine home
Lots of sunshine today!