Police: Man shot outside Auburn elementary school

The victim was found along the 250 block of Park Street in Lewiston with a gunshot wound to the...
The victim was found along the 250 block of Park Street in Lewiston with a gunshot wound to the stomach.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police are investigating a shooting believed to have occurred outside of an elementary school early Sunday morning.

Auburn Police say the Lewiston Police Department received a 911 call from a man around 2 a.m. claiming he had been shot.

The victim was found along the 250 block of Park Street in Lewiston with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

According to Auburn Police, early information provided to Lewiston Police indicated the shooting occurred outside of a school.

Once it was daylight, officers found evidence of the shooting at the rear entrance to Walton School in Auburn, off Boone Avenue.

“Auburn and Lewiston detectives are actively investigating this incident and it appears that the victim and suspect(s) are known to each other,” a release stated.

The Auburn School Department has been notified and police say they’re confident there is no threat to students or staff of the Walton School.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Department.

