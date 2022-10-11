National Park Service investigating remains found in Acadia National Park

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - The National Parks Service is investigating human remains found at the park last week.

The remains were found Friday in the area of the Fabbri Picnic Area.

It is not considered to be a criminal case, but it is still under investigation.

Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit also responded to the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

