Murder trial for Stockton Springs woman on hold due to prosecutor testing positive for COVID-19

Jessica Trefethen
Jessica Trefethen(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The trial of a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son is on hold until next week.

One of the state prosecutors on case tested positive for covid-19 today, causing the delay.

36-year-old Jessica Trefethen is charged with the murder of her son, Maddox Williams, last year.

Maddox died after Trefethen brought him to the hospital because he was not breathing and had no pulse.

An autopsy found he had a fractured spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain.

The trial will now resume Monday.

