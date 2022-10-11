Maine football featuring high school teammates on next level

Robby Riobe, Tyrese Baptise from Everett, Mass., Jamaree Gibson, Freddie Brock from Rochester, N.Y.
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine football team features two pairs of high school teammates now playing on the college level. Robby Riobe and Tyrese Baptiste come from Everett High School in Massachusetts.

Robby Riobe, Tyrese Baptise from Everett, Mass., Jamaree Gibson, Freddie Brock from Rochester, N.Y.(WABI)

Riobe said it’s like the Alabama of Massachusetts, with double-digit state titles since 2000, including a back-to-back run he was a part of.

Riobe showed fellow Crimson Tide Baptiste the way to adjust to being a college student-athlete.

“If he had any questions or anything, I would help him on and off the field. It’s just making sure we know exactly what’s demanded of us from our coaches and teachers. It’s stuff like that to make sure we’re on top of off the field so everything on the field can be perfect,” said Riobe, junior defensive back.

“Having Robby here was a good, big help with adjusting to the Maine culture, being in a whole different state than what I’m usually used to. He just coached me up on the little things that should be done and things that shouldn’t be done,” said Baptiste, redshirt freshman wide receiver.

The Black Bears also feature Rochester, N.Y. teammates Freddie Brock and Jamaree Gibson.

Brock and Gibson suited up for East High School.

