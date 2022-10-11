Lots of sunshine today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure is settling over the region. This air mass will linger over the state both today and Wednesday. Today will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Wednesday’s highs will be in the 60s.

Our next weather maker is a cold front that will pass through later this week. It is expected to bring heavy rain and breezy conditions. Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy. At times, southeast winds could gust to 30 mph. Afternoon and evening showers are expected as the front moves closer. Rain will pick up Thursday night and continue through Friday as the front passes. Friday will also be breezy with southeast winds gusting to 30 mph. Showers will taper off from west to east on Saturday. Around 1-3″ of rain could fall between Thursday afternoon and Saturday afternoon.

A weak area of high pressure will move in for the second half of the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs 55-60°. Southwest wind 5-15+ mph. Gusts to 25 mph in Northern Maine.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows 30-44°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers starting in the late afternoon/ evening. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with heavy rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with showers ending from west to east. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North-northwest wind 5-10 mph.

