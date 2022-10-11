FocusMaine President stops by University of Maine as part of Together Tour

University of Maine
University of Maine(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The president of FocusMaine stopped by the University of Maine today as part of the organization’s Together Tour through the Downeast Region.

The purpose of the tour is to better understand the economic development needs of the region and identify opportunities for collaboration.

In his meeting with leaders of Innovation and Economic Development at the University, President Dana O’Brien was given insight into the college’s program, Innovate for Maine Fellows.

The program gives students the chance to work with companies throughout the state on innovation projects, giving students real world experience while also building up local businesses.

“All of us have an obligation in Maine to work together to learn from each other to best position the state as an economic powerhouse that it is and it can be in these new sectors in particular,” O’Brien said.

If you’d like to learn more about Innovate for Maine, you can do so here.

And if you’d like to learn more about FocusMaine you can do so here as well.

