Fire destroys recently vacated Maine home

BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A home in Buckfield was destroyed in a fire Monday night.

The home recently became vacant, so no one was living there at the time.

Firefighters from several towns were called to 61 Turner St. (Route 117) at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

fire destroyed a home on route 117 in buckfield (Chuck Blaquiere)

It took crews about 2 1/2 hours to get the fire knocked down, but the home is a total loss.

Firefighters said the fire did rekindle briefly on Tuesday morning, but that was quickly contained.

No one was hurt battling the fire.

Firefighters said the old construction of the home and the fact that there were several layers of roofing and siding on the home made it difficult to fight.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to help figure out how the fire started.

