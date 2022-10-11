Early voting begins in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The General Election is less than a month away, and early voting started Tuesday in some communities in Maine.

Others will start letting you cast your ballot on Wednesday.

In other states, the term “early voting” is often used to indicate absentee voting; especially when absentee voting is done in person in the office of an election official.

However, the Maine Secretary of State considers the term early voting to describe a time period before an election during which voters have the opportunity to cast a ballot at a designated voting place within their municipality, in the same manner as on Election Day.

This is a different process than the in-person absentee voting that Maine currently allows.

In 2005, the 122nd Maine Legislature directed the secretary of state to design a pilot program for early voting.

Since that time, the secretary of state, with assistance from the Legislature, the Office of the Attorney General and municipal clerks, has studied early voting to determine the feasibility and appropriate procedure to adopt early voting for Maine’s statewide elections.

Absentee ballots have already started going in the mail.

As of 3 p.m. on Oct. 6, more than 68,000 absentee ballots had already been requested in Maine.

Click here to request an absentee ballot, register to vote or learn more about the upcoming election.

Communities across Maine are also looking for volunteers to work at the polls on Election Day. Click here for information on how to sign up.

