Apple Picking: A Maine fall tradition for locals and tourists alike

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Johnston’s Orchards in Ellsworth has been in the family since the 1950′s. There are around two thousand apple trees there, spread over twenty acres. According to Owner Brett Johnston, the orchard has enough variety for everyone.

“I have McIntosh, Cortlands, Northern Spies, Ida Reds, a few Macouns, Paula Reds and Red Delicious.”

Johnston said there’s just something different about picking apples at an orchard.

“People just like to come out in the fresh air. You know, we usually have a really good quality fruit, and it’s sort of a family thing. Some people pick lots of apples, hundreds of pounds and they go home and make cans for sauce and freeze. You know, make pies and freeze them, and others just pick a few and go home and make a pie to enjoy.”

Gregory & Beverly Holst come all the way from Alexander to pick apple as the orchard. they say

“We always come at least once a year to pick apples,” Beverly said.

Gregory added the couple makes the trip to the orchard, “To pick for our applesauce and pies and stuff for the winter.”

Asked if she makes a mean applesauce, Gregory didn’t hesitate.

“Oh yeah.”

“Not too sweet, not too spicy,” Beverly said. “Not too smooth. I like it a little chunky.”

“I like that a lot better than the pies for the most part,” Gregory added.

Johnston said the orchard is pretty busy on the weekends, oftentimes with people from out of state who’ve never even seen an apple tree. He said a lot of Mainers visit the orchard too, but not generally as much on the weekends.

“During the week the retired people all know that,” Johnston laughed. “They come back during the week when they can have a little peace and quiet and do what they want to do.”

