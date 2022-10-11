22-year-old deputy killed in crash while on duty

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.(Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A deputy in Kansas was killed in a car crash Friday night while on duty.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.

She served at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility for more than a year before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in February.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Kelvin Burgett from Arizona was driving westbound on 29th Street North when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck Carter’s patrol vehicle on the driver’s side.

Burgett was taken to a hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

No further information about the crash was available.

Sedgwick County is located in central Kansas and encompasses the city of Wichita.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, according to Buckingham...
King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says
Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Kohl’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
Biden to deliver remarks at virtual fire prevention summit
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case