BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Professional Bull Riding is coming back to Bangor.

In a facebook post, the Cross Insurance Center announced the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will be in Maine for a three-day event March 10th through the 12th.

Tickets go on sale October 20th.

For more information, visit crossinsurancecenter.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.