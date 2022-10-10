Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated shower possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure is settling over the region. A few isolated showers are possible across the southern half of the state due to a stationary front sitting just to our south, but otherwise skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

The front will drop to the south and allow the high to take over the state. Skies will clear overnight, and lows could drop into the 20s across northern Maine, 30s inland with mid 30s to low 40s along the coast.

This air mass will linger over the state both Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Wednesday’s highs will be in the 60s; however, clouds will increase ahead of an approaching cold front.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, but afternoon showers are expected as the front moves closer. Rain will pick up Thursday night and continue through Friday as the front passes. Showers will linger through Saturday morning.

A weak area of high pressure will move in for the weekend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated showers possible. Highs 48-56°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the 20s north, 30s inland and mid 30s to low 40s along the coast. West wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs 54-60°. Southwest wind 5-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 60s. South wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 5-15+ mph.

FRIDAY: Rainy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

