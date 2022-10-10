New study shows school districts in Maine are falling short in teaching students all the required areas of Wabanaki studies

By Kodichi Lawrence
Oct. 10, 2022
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - School districts in Maine are falling short in teaching students all the required areas of the Wabanaki studies.

The new study was released Monday, on Indigenous Peoples Day.

The report was made possible by the Abbe Museum, ACLU of Maine, the Maine Indian Tribal State Commission and the Wabanaki Alliance.

They used the states open records law to survey ten districts and the Maine Department of Education on their compliance Wabanaki Studies Law.

The 21-year-old law requires all schools to teach K through 12 students about Wabanaki history, culture, government, political systems and more.

During a conference Monday, the groups analyzed the report and suggested ways for schools and educators to improve.

The Department of Education has brought on a Penobscot teacher, educator Brianne Loler, who is working to assemble a coalition of folks to compensate them for their time indigenous folks. I think that’s a you know, something we can’t stress enough we’re often asked to do a lot of labor and it’s offered to us like, you know, a favor,” said Maulian Dana, board president of Wabanaki Alliance.

Former Penobscot Nation Rep. Donna Loring said in order for Maine students to be better prepared to meet global challenges, they must first learn about the contributions of Maine’s first people and accept diversity in their own communities and within their own state.

