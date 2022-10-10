More Widespread Frost Overnight. Sunny & Mild Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will remain for areas along the coast through the first part of the night. High pressure will be dropping southwards and will help to clear the cloud cover out after midnight. Once the skies clear, temperatures will drop quickly with lows ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s. A widespread frost will be likely into Tuesday morning. A Freeze Warning has been issued for parts of Penobscot and interior Hancock and Washington Counties. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Coastal Downeast communities.

Skies clear this evening into early Tuesday morning. Lows will fall below freezing with another widespread frost likely. (WABI)

After a chilly start on Tuesday, temperatures will quickly increase thanks to sunny skies. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

High pressure is still in place into Tuesday night. Temperatures will not be as cold but there will be locations, especially in the river valleys, where lows could drop into the low 30s and patchy frost would be possible. For the rest of the region, lows in the upper 30s and low 40s are likely along with areas of patchy fog.

One last sunny day on Wednesday before conditions change. Highs will range from the low 60s to the upper 60s. Winds begin to turn out of the south at 5-15 mph as the area of high pressure moves towards our east.

Warming up on Wednesday with widespread 60s for highs. A few spots will get close to 70°. (WABI)

A cold front will arrive by Thursday afternoon and will bring rain & strong winds to the region through Friday. Thursday will be dry for most of the day and clouds will be increasing. Highs in the 60s are expected. Rain will arrive in the west along the cold front by late afternoon and will spread east into the evening. The rain will be heavy at times and some areas can expect a soaking rain with average rainfall totals that will range from 1-2″+.

Widespread rain Thursday afternoon into Friday will bring on average 1-2" to the region. There will be some areas the could see closer to 2.5". (WABI)

On top of the rain, winds will increase Thursday and will stick around into Friday. The strongest winds, as of right now, look to be Thursday night into the first half of Friday. Southerly gusts will reach up to 30-40 mph. Winds will die down later in the day on Friday, but the rain will stick around for some eastern areas until early Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the 60s.

Winds increase Thursday afternoon into Friday with the strongest gusts Thursday night into early Friday. Southerly winds could gust 30-40 mph. (WABI)

After the front clears early Saturday morning, high pressure will move in bringing more sunshine & lighter winds. Highs for the weekend will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Another low pressure will arrive late Sunday and will stick around through the first few days of next week. This will bring another chance for rain to the region.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing with another chance for frost. Lows ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s. Light westerly wind.

TUESDAY: Frost in the morning followed by mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Another day with mostly sunny skies. Widespread 60s for highs.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers arriving later in the day. Highs in the 60s. Winds will be increasing out of the south with the strongest gusts overnight. Could reach up to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with widespread rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 60s with breezy southerly winds. Strongest gusts in the morning up to 40 mph before tapering off in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: A few early morning showers followed by mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Increasing clouds into the evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.