Memory of 33 lives to live forever through Rockland Sculpture

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The memory of 33 people who were lost at sea seven years ago will forever live on through a sculpture in Rockland.

El Faro Salute was created by Artist Jay Sawyer in a process that took him about six years to complete.

Sawyer emphasized the need for the work as other memorials for the sailors existed but were incredibly far away for those families from New England.

The sculpture features the figures of two sailors facing aft to symbolize a funeral at sea.

Through the process, Sawyer has been in contact with some of the families of the sailors who lost their lives.

He says he feels forever rewarded for the impact it’s made on their path toward healing.

“We’ve placed it over there where it belongs, and I believe it’s working really hard to do just what it was made to do and spread some love and provide a source of comfort and without a question, that’s taken place,” Sawyer said.

The crew of the El Faro included five graduates of Maine Maritime Academy, two from Rockland.

Nearly 1,000 people went to a formal dedication for the sculpture last month.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.