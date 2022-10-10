Maine’s newest Target to open in November

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November.

The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street.

The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.

The company is currently hiring people to work in the store. If you are interested, click here to apply.

Target first announced plans to bring a store to Auburn back in December 2020, about a year after the Kmart closed.

This will be the sixth Target in Maine, joining locations in Bangor, Augusta, Topsham, South Portland and Biddeford.

