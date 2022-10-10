Madawaska emergency personnel put to the ‘test’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Emergency personnel were put to the test over the weekend in Madawaska as part of a training exercise with the Aroostook Emergency Management Agency...

Crews were given the scenario to respond to a hazardous material incident at twin rivers paper company. The Aroostook Emergency Management Agency evaluated the first responders on the effectiveness of their plan and reaction. Madawaska Fire, EMS and Police all took part in the exercise, along with Frenchville and Easton fire departments. Madawaska Hazmat, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and customs and border patrol agents all handled their specialized tasks.

Darren Woods, director of the Aroostook Management Agency says public safety is a job that never stops and residents should be proud of what departments, mostly volunteer, are doing in Aroostook County, “...if anyone wants to volunteer for any organization, county wide, almost every community is looking for people to help and pitch in. It takes a community to make it safe.”

Local fire departments like Madawaska Fire are always looking for volunteers.

