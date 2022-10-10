Levant Fire shares important message during National Fire Prevention Week

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) -It’s National Fire Prevention Week.

This is the 100th year.

Departments throughout Maine and across the country like Levant Fire and Rescue take this week to share important messages when it comes to keeping people safe.

They will be taking their Spark Pug Safety Program to fourth graders this month since the first time since 2019.

The national theme this year is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout says it’s a message everyone should make a priority in their home and one they will be talking to the students about this year.

”We kick off this week of fire prevention in our town but it’s a year-long process for us. We work with the kids. We want them to create their escape plan. They’re a part of making it, they’re probably going to be familiar with it. Practice it. Try practicing it with lights out because, you know, you don’t want to have a smoke detector go off in the middle of the night and have the kids fearful. And, for parents, too, have a cell phone device nearby,” Strout tells us.

Other things to remember are to change batteries and check smoke detectors.

Test C02 detectors and to close all doors to rooms at night and remove all clutter throughout the home.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.