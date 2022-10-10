Levant Fire shares important message during National Fire Prevention Week

The national theme this year is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape."
The national theme this year is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape."(wabi)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) -It’s National Fire Prevention Week.

This is the 100th year.

Departments throughout Maine and across the country like Levant Fire and Rescue take this week to share important messages when it comes to keeping people safe.

They will be taking their Spark Pug Safety Program to fourth graders this month since the first time since 2019.

The national theme this year is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout says it’s a message everyone should make a priority in their home and one they will be talking to the students about this year.

”We kick off this week of fire prevention in our town but it’s a year-long process for us. We work with the kids. We want them to create their escape plan. They’re a part of making it, they’re probably going to be familiar with it. Practice it. Try practicing it with lights out because, you know, you don’t want to have a smoke detector go off in the middle of the night and have the kids fearful. And, for parents, too, have a cell phone device nearby,” Strout tells us.

Other things to remember are to change batteries and check smoke detectors.

Test C02 detectors and to close all doors to rooms at night and remove all clutter throughout the home.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine

Latest News

Widespread Frost Overnight
Blue Hill Heritage Trust partnered with Maine coast Heritage Trust and ASD roadmaps to host the...
The first Maine accessibility workshop for land trust
School districts in Maine are falling short in teaching students all the required areas of the...
New study shows school districts in Maine are falling short in teaching students all the required areas of Wabanaki studies
El Faro Salute!
Memory of 33 lives to live forever through Rockland Sculpture