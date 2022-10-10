Island Cheer and Tumbling completes new gym project

DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Island Cheer and Tumbling in Deer Isle is in its 4th season, and the team is starting in its new gym.

You can find out more by visiting Island Cheer and Tumbling on Facebook and Instagram

Island Cheer and Tumbling teams are flying high in their first month at their new gym.

“When we went to competitions, we weren’t really prepared because we had never done our stunts in the spots that they were supposed to be. Now with this huge facility, we can do our stunts and fullouts how we’re supposed to be, so when we go to competitions, we’re all set,” said Josie Eaton, Deer Isle-Stonington sophomore.

The athletes are glad to have a chance to rent spaces through the pandemic. Now, they have a home.

“It’s pretty cool having our own little place to practice for all these big events that we attend. You get more experience in a big, open gym like this,” said Kaelyn Hunter, Deer Isle-Stonington 8th grader.

The young athletes are making their community proud on the national stage.

“It’s really awesome because you’re not used to all the big cities that we go to. When you go to competitions in places like Massachusetts and Florida, teams see how good we are coming from Maine,” said Celeste Leland, Trenton 7th grader.

“I think it’s really cool, especially since we go up against all these big teams and we win. They probably have a lot bigger facilities and more people, but we come from this samll place and we can still win,” said Savanna Trundy, Deer Isle-Stonington 6th grader.

They’re gearing up to compete again in December. The athletes mentioned returning to national competitions in Florida remain a big goal, even advancing to a world-level event in the Sunshine State as well.

