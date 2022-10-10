Historic Alton dance hall revitalized as “Mad Moose”

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTON, Maine (WABI) - A couple with Maine roots is looking to bring a southern taste to a historic dance hall and saloon in Alton.

Billy Morse is originally from Maine, but called Tennessee home for much of his life.

He’s no stranger to smoking meats, and he and his wife Shauna are bringing that passion to the old Happy Acres Hall.

The building dates back to 1953, and has a rich history of local entertainment.

The Morse’s bought the building and have kept close ties with its longtime owner.

“Mad Moose,” as it will soon be known, will feature live music, game nights and plenty more to keep locals coming in.

They’re thanking the Alton community for the support.

Mad Moose is hoping to open by mid-November.

You can follow Mad Moose Saloon and Smokehouse on Facebook for more information.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine

Latest News

Heart of Maine United Way
Heart of Maine United Way reminds people 2-1-1 available to help find housing
Target Logo (Source: Target)
Maine’s newest Target to open in November
Widespread Frost Overnight
The national theme this year is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape."
Levant Fire shares important message during National Fire Prevention Week