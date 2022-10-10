Historic Alton dance hall revitalized as “Mad Moose”

ALTON, Maine (WABI) - A couple with Maine roots is looking to bring a southern taste to a historic dance hall and saloon in Alton.

Billy Morse is originally from Maine, but called Tennessee home for much of his life.

He’s no stranger to smoking meats, and he and his wife Shauna are bringing that passion to the old Happy Acres Hall.

The building dates back to 1953, and has a rich history of local entertainment.

The Morse’s bought the building and have kept close ties with its longtime owner.

“Mad Moose,” as it will soon be known, will feature live music, game nights and plenty more to keep locals coming in.

They’re thanking the Alton community for the support.

Mad Moose is hoping to open by mid-November.

You can follow Mad Moose Saloon and Smokehouse on Facebook for more information.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.