Heart of Maine United Way reminds people 2-1-1 available to help find housing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Heart of Maine United Way wants to remind people 2-1-1 is available to help Mainers find permanent housing.

They say having a roof over your head is something everyone needs and deserves.

They say their 2-1-1 representatives can help with advice and resources required to receive proper housing search assistance

To connect with them you can Dial 2-1-1.

You can text your zip code to 898-211

or you can Visit https://211maine.org.

