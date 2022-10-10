Heart of Maine United Way reminds people 2-1-1 available to help find housing

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Heart of Maine United Way wants to remind people 2-1-1 is available to help Mainers find permanent housing.

They say having a roof over your head is something everyone needs and deserves.

They say their 2-1-1 representatives can help with advice and resources required to receive proper housing search assistance

To connect with them you can Dial 2-1-1.

You can text your zip code to 898-211

or you can Visit https://211maine.org.

