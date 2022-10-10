Food AND Medicine celebrating 20th year

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer based non-profit is celebrating it’s twentieth year working to help solve food insecurity.

The organization’s 20th Annual Solidarity Harvest will distribute 1,600 meal boxes, filled with over thirty pounds of produce purchased from Maine farms and food producers, through it’s work with unions, farmers, community groups, small businesses, and faith-based organizations.

Food AND Medicine says while food insecurity is an everyday problem, it’s especially important to raise awareness on Indigenous People’s Day.

”More recently in the past few years we’ve done a deeper look at this, and it’s our take that part of the reason why we are choosing between food and medicine and other basic necessities is- because unlike other rich countries- is due to our legacy of genocide and slavery and ongoing racism,” said Food AND Medicine Director Jack McKay. “So we really believe we need a multi-racial, multi-ethnic coalition to address these really fundamental issues in our community.”

For more information on Food AND Medicine, visit their website at foodandmedicine.

