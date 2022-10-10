The first Maine accessibility workshop for land trust

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - Blue Hill Heritage Trust partnered with Maine coast Heritage Trust and ASD roadmaps to host the first ever Maine accessibility workshop for land trust.

The workshop was hosted the adaptive outdoor education center in Brunswick and was all about exploring ways to make the outdoors accessible to all.

The workshop also introduced land trust staff and board members from across the state to the land trust alliance’ accessibility case studies.

During the break out sessions, Some participants experienced what it was like to be in the shoes of someone with a disability trying to navigate a trail in a wheelchair.

As a father of a daughter with a form of disability, Peter Doering with ASD Roadmaps said this work is important because people with disabilities should not be an afterthought.

He says the conference was about helping people get ideas that they can present to their land trust on working towards accessibility for all.

“In my career, I started off working in very traditional kind of psychiatric institutions where people would be housed, you know, they might get good treatment, good support, but they were really isolated from the rest of the community and their quality of life wasn’t great. And so throughout the course of my career, I’ve worked to try to do everything we can to get even those who struggle with the most significant disabilities out in the community,” Doering said.

They also shared success stories on the disability inclusions that was happening here in Maine.

